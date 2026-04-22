Gautam Trivedi says India's power sector will fuel digital growth

Gautam Trivedi recommends patient 5-year investing

Even though power stocks have already jumped, Trivedi still believes there's room to grow if you're patient.

He suggests a five-year view and is more cautious about IT services, given all the unknowns around AI.

He also points out that Indian products barely show up in US stores, hinting at big export potential.

Beyond power, he's interested in areas like data centers, hospitality, and precision engineering as new opportunities pop up.