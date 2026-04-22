Gautam Trivedi says India's power sector will fuel digital growth
Business
Gautam Trivedi from Nepean Capital thinks India's power sector is about to have a huge decade.
He sees it as key for digital growth, not just in generating electricity but also in improving how it's delivered, especially with renewables and better transmission.
Gautam Trivedi recommends patient 5-year investing
Even though power stocks have already jumped, Trivedi still believes there's room to grow if you're patient.
He suggests a five-year view and is more cautious about IT services, given all the unknowns around AI.
He also points out that Indian products barely show up in US stores, hinting at big export potential.
Beyond power, he's interested in areas like data centers, hospitality, and precision engineering as new opportunities pop up.