GDAI report finds Indian developers lack funding despite $1.04B market
A new report from the Game Developer Association of India (GDAI) says three out of four Indian game developers are struggling with limited funding and publishing support.
Even though India's gaming market is growing fast, pulling in $1.04 billion a year, the revenue per user is still pretty low.
The report urges more investment so local studios can compete globally and turn creative ideas into successful games.
Sridhar Muppidi calls for wider support
GDAI Chairperson Sridhar Muppidi points out that funding matters at every stage, especially now, as female participation approaches half of the player base and genres beyond battle royale are gaining ground.
The report also calls for better support in access to capital, publishing expertise, production capabilities, and market access to help Indian studios reach their full potential.