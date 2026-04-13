GE Aerospace, IAF to open F404-IN20 repair center in India

GE Aerospace delays stall Tejas deliveries

Tejas jet deliveries have been held up because engine shipments from GE have been slow: only six of the 99 engines ordered since 2021 have arrived so far.

This has pushed back new Tejas jets for the IAF until at least June or July, slowing down their upgrade plans.

With fewer aircraft in service these days and regional competition heating up, having a local repair facility is key for keeping the IAF's fleet ready to fly when it counts.