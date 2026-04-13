GE Aerospace, IAF to open F404-IN20 repair center in India
GE Aerospace and the Indian Air Force (IAF) are joining forces to open an engine repair center in India, focused on the F404-IN20 engines that power Tejas fighter jets.
The idea is to make repairs faster and less dependent on overseas repair centers.
The IAF will run the place, while GE brings in technical know-how, training, and spare parts.
GE Aerospace delays stall Tejas deliveries
Tejas jet deliveries have been held up because engine shipments from GE have been slow: only six of the 99 engines ordered since 2021 have arrived so far.
This has pushed back new Tejas jets for the IAF until at least June or July, slowing down their upgrade plans.
With fewer aircraft in service these days and regional competition heating up, having a local repair facility is key for keeping the IAF's fleet ready to fly when it counts.