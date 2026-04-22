GE Vernova shares surge 15.2% after standout Q1, outlook raised
Business
GE Vernova just saw its stock soar 15.2% to $1,142 after a standout first quarter and a brighter outlook for the year.
The company's shares are now up 70% in 2026 so far, mostly thanks to strong growth in its power and electrification businesses.
GE Vernova electrification sales jump 61%
Q1 revenue climbed 16% to $9.3 billion, fueled by a huge 61% boost in electrification sales, even though wind sales slipped.
Net profit hit $4.8 billion ($17.44 per share), and GE Vernova raised its full-year forecast to as much as $45.5 billion.
Orders also shot up 71%, with future demand looking strong as the company eyes a $200 billion backlog by 2027.