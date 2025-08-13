GE Vernova TD India's stock jumps 5% on strong results
GE Vernova TD India's stock jumped 5% to ₹2,939.40 on Wednesday morning, locking in its upper circuit.
The big reason? The company just posted strong results for the quarter ending June 2025, with sales rising to ₹1,330 crore (up from ₹1,152 crore last quarter) and net profit climbing to ₹291 crore from ₹186 crore.
Annual performance and dividend details
Looking at the bigger picture, GE Vernova TD India's annual sales shot up to ₹4,292 crore for the year ending March 2025 (from ₹3,167 crore last year), while net profit soared to ₹608 crore compared to just ₹181 crore previously—a huge leap that's got investors excited.
To top it off, the company announced a final dividend of ₹5 per share for shareholders, set to be credited on August 22, 2025—a nice bonus reflecting their strong performance this year.