GE Vernova TD India's stock jumps 5% on strong results

Annual performance and dividend details

Looking at the bigger picture, GE Vernova TD India's annual sales shot up to ₹4,292 crore for the year ending March 2025 (from ₹3,167 crore last year), while net profit soared to ₹608 crore compared to just ₹181 crore previously—a huge leap that's got investors excited.

To top it off, the company announced a final dividend of ₹5 per share for shareholders, set to be credited on August 22, 2025—a nice bonus reflecting their strong performance this year.