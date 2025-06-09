GE eyes engine deal for India's next-gen stealth fighter
What's the story
General Electric (GE) is in the race to win a contract for manufacturing engines for the Indian Air Force (IAF)'s Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), or fifth-generation stealth fighter.
The company's chairman and CEO Larry Culp confirmed this in an interview with The Economic Times.
He said India is a strategically important market for both civil and defense aerospace businesses.
Strategic partnership
GE's ongoing collaboration on the Tejas program
Culp emphasized GE's strong interest in the AMCA project, noting their ongoing collaboration on the Tejas program with F404 engines.
He said, "We are right in the middle of probably what matters most in that regard."
The CEO also highlighted the strong US-India relationship and GE's commitment to supporting and engaging with India's aerospace ambitions.
Engine production
Competition for the AMCA engine contract
Last month, the Indian government announced plans to fast-track the indigenous development of a fifth-generation stealth fighter.
The announcement came days after Operation Sindoor against Pakistan.
A high-thrust jet engine, a key component of this project, is likely to be developed in collaboration with a foreign manufacturer.
GE will compete for this contract with global aerospace giants like Safran and Rolls-Royce.
Delivery increase
GE increasing engine deliveries for Tejas Mark-1A combat jet
GE is also increasing its engine deliveries to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for the Tejas Mark-1A combat jet.
The first of 99 F404 engines was delivered in March, nearly two years behind schedule.
Culp said, "That is our intent and we've communicated that to everyone," adding that they are working with suppliers to ramp up their capabilities and have seen a double-digit increase in receipts from April-May compared to Q1.
Future plans
Delays in defense procurement
Culp acknowledged the delays in defense procurement but stressed that progress is being made and challenges will continue in the near term due to the current aerospace industry boom.
He said, "We are making a tremendous amount of progress not only in GE but across the industry."
The CEO also revealed plans for a maintenance, repair, and overhaul facility for civilian aircraft engines in India once volumes increase.