How Airtel plans to tackle digital frauds in India
What's the story
In a bid to tackle the rising menace of digital frauds, telecom giant Airtel has reached out to over 40 banks, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), and National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).
The company has proposed a collaborative effort with these institutions.
The proposal includes sharing intelligence on known fraudulent financial domains and creating a repository for them.
Collaboration
Closer collaboration with NPCI
Airtel has suggested a "closer collaboration" with NPCI, to create a repository of known malicious financial domains.
This would allow for proactive blocking of rogue sites and building a multi-layered defense against digital frauds.
The company has also reached out to major banks such as SBI and HDFC with the same proposal.
Regulatory consultations
What did letter to RBI say?
Airtel contacted the RBI, and offered its support in building frameworks that hold Over-The-Top (OTT) platforms accountable for consumer safety, particularly in financial communication. In a separate letter to NPCI, Airtel expressed potential for partnership with it to bolster security of India's digital payment systems.
Public education
Joint awareness campaigns and workshops
Airtel has pitched for joint awareness campaigns and workshops with NPCI.
The telecom operator thinks such campaigns can leverage the combined reach of Airtel and NPCI to educate the users on safe online practices, recognizing any phishing attempt, and staying protected against emerging digital fraud tactics.
The workshops would identify a counter-fraud solution, helping reduce financial frauds in India.
AI-based system
RBI's efforts lauded
In a letter to RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra, Vittal praised the RBI's efforts in fighting digital fraud.
He lauded the recent initiative to collaborate with regulated entities and the Reserve Bank Innovation Hub (RBIH) on developing MuleHunter.ai, an AI-based system that identifies mule accounts used for routing illicit funds.
However, Airtel noted these systems are largely reactive and proposed its own solution to stop fraud at the first step.