GEAPP aims to raise $500 million for renewable energy access Business Sep 22, 2025

The Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet (GEAPP)—with backing from the Bezos Earth Fund, IKEA Foundation, and Rockefeller Foundation—aims to raise at least $500 million in philanthropic capital and leverage it to unlock $7.5 billion in total investment between 2026 and 2030.

The aim? To speed up renewable energy access in developing nations, especially as government aid shrinks.