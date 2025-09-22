GEAPP aims to raise $500 million for renewable energy access
The Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet (GEAPP)—with backing from the Bezos Earth Fund, IKEA Foundation, and Rockefeller Foundation—aims to raise at least $500 million in philanthropic capital and leverage it to unlock $7.5 billion in total investment between 2026 and 2030.
The aim? To speed up renewable energy access in developing nations, especially as government aid shrinks.
GEAPP's mission and partnerships
Since launching in 2021, GEAPP has teamed up with governments, banks, and private companies in over 30 countries to build things like battery storage and smarter electricity grids across Africa, India, Southeast Asia, Latin America, and the Caribbean.
Their focus is on making clean power more accessible while supporting economic growth and cutting emissions.
Turning donations into a bigger impact
GEAPP has already helped bring energy to nearly 240 million people and slashed almost a billion metric tons of carbon emissions.
Now they're looking to turn $500 million in donations into a much bigger $7.5 billion push for green projects in over 30 countries—using smart financial strategies to make every dollar go further.