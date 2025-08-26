Gem Aromatics makes debut on stock exchanges: Here's what to know

Founded over 20 years ago, Gem Aromatics produces essential oils and aroma chemicals used by brands like Colgate-Palmolive and Dabur . They serve customers in 18 countries and run three manufacturing plants across India.

Financials and future of the stock

Shares listed at ₹325 on NSE and stayed flat on BSE. For FY25, revenue grew 11% to ₹504 crore, with profits up 6.55%.

Most of the IPO money will go toward paying off debt and strengthening finances.

Analysts suggest it's a steady player worth holding onto if you're looking for long-term growth.