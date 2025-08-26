Gem Aromatics makes debut on stock exchanges: Here's what to know
Gem Aromatics, known for making specialty ingredients, hit the stock market on Tuesday.
Their IPO was a hot ticket—oversubscribed over 30 times, with retail investors especially keen.
They raised ₹451.25 crore in total, combining new shares and an offer for sale.
Company has been in business for over 20 years
Founded over 20 years ago, Gem Aromatics produces essential oils and aroma chemicals used by brands like Colgate-Palmolive and Dabur.
They serve customers in 18 countries and run three manufacturing plants across India.
Financials and future of the stock
Shares listed at ₹325 on NSE and stayed flat on BSE. For FY25, revenue grew 11% to ₹504 crore, with profits up 6.55%.
Most of the IPO money will go toward paying off debt and strengthening finances.
Analysts suggest it's a steady player worth holding onto if you're looking for long-term growth.