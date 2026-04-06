GeM FY26 drops 7.4% to ₹5.03L/cr after coal ministry cuts

GeM adds GTE for foreign bidders

GeM rolled out upgrades like rate contracts and Global Tender Enquiry (GTE), letting companies from countries like the UAE and the UK join Indian tenders and even bid in different currencies, making things more global.

Big government buyers in FY26 (2025-26) included ministries like coal, defense, petroleum and natural gas, power, finance, and steel, along with major public sector players such as Coal India Ltd., NTPC, SAIL, and ONGC.