GeM FY26 drops 7.4% to ₹5.03L/cr after coal ministry cuts
India's Government e-Marketplace (GeM) had a quieter year in FY26, with transactions dropping 7.4% to ₹5.03 lakh crore, down from the previous fiscal year (FY25 / 2024-25) — ₹5.43 lakh crore.
The main reason? The coal ministry scaled back its purchases, making up just 20% of total sales in FY26 (2025-26), according to GeM CEO Mihir Kumar.
GeM adds GTE for foreign bidders
GeM rolled out upgrades like rate contracts and Global Tender Enquiry (GTE), letting companies from countries like the UAE and the UK join Indian tenders and even bid in different currencies, making things more global.
Big government buyers in FY26 (2025-26) included ministries like coal, defense, petroleum and natural gas, power, finance, and steel, along with major public sector players such as Coal India Ltd., NTPC, SAIL, and ONGC.