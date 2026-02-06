Gemini lays off 200 employees, exits international markets Business Feb 06, 2026

Gemini, the crypto exchange started by Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, is cutting about 200 jobs—roughly a quarter of its team—as part of a major restructuring.

The layoffs hit staff in Europe, the US, and Singapore.

Gemini also plans to leave the UK, EU, and Australia by mid-2026.