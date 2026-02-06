Gemini lays off 200 employees, exits international markets
Business
Gemini, the crypto exchange started by Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, is cutting about 200 jobs—roughly a quarter of its team—as part of a major restructuring.
The layoffs hit staff in Europe, the US, and Singapore.
Gemini also plans to leave the UK, EU, and Australia by mid-2026.
The restructuring will cost Gemini $11 million
The restructuring will cost Gemini $11 million in severance and exit fees, mostly hitting in early 2026.
Shares fell on February 5 and have fallen roughly 85% since hitting an all-time high of $45.89 on Sept. 12.
The Winklevoss twins are best known for their legal battle
The Winklevoss twins are best known for their legal battle with Mark Zuckerberg over Facebook.
They reached a settlement and later became major crypto investors.
Not your average career pivot!