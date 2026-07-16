Gen Z in India pursues portfolio careers for financial stability
Business
Gen Z in India is rethinking careers, choosing to juggle multiple income streams instead of sticking with just one employer.
According to a new IWG report, this move toward "portfolio careers" is fueled by AI's growing influence, higher living costs, and the rise of gig work, all in the name of financial stability.
Gen Z upskills, balances side hustles
Over half of Gen Z professionals, 55%, believe AI will shape their future jobs, so many are upskilling and looking for extra ways to earn.
With 30% of recent job changers chasing better pay and the number of gig workers expected to rise to 23.5 million by 2029-30, flexible work setups are making it easier than ever for young people to balance side hustles with their main gigs and keep that all-important work-life balance.