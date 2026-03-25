Gen Z now accounts for 41% of new borrowers: Report Business Mar 25, 2026

Gen Z, aged between 18 and 30, now accounts for 41% of new borrowers in India, according to Sachin Jain, Managing Partner at Scripbox.

More young people are using credit for things like gadgets and travel, but this trend is also leading to more "silent debt": unsecured loans that can quietly pile up and become tough to repay.