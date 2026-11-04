General Catalyst's Customer Value Fund commits $500 million to Nooks

Nooks is on track to nearly triple its annual recurring revenue by year's end.

With over 2,000 clients like HubSpot and Replit already on board and a strong 135% net revenue retention rate, they're pushing their new Revenue Agent Platform to make the whole sales process smoother, from first hello to contract renewal.

Pranav Singhvi, partner and co-head of the Customer Value Fund at General Catalyst, said, "The platform has shown a highly predictable revenue engine and strong unit economics, which is what we look for in companies with CVF. It's impressive to see that traction so early."