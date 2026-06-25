General Intuition secures $320 million led by Khosla Ventures, $2.3B valuation

General Intuition trains AI on Medal

Instead of traditional data, General Intuition trains its AI using gameplay footage from Medal: think hundreds of millions of hours of players' moves and actions.

This helps their models learn skills that can be used in real-world robotics and machines, without relying on expensive data collection.

The new funds will boost their computing power and help launch an API by the end of summer 2026.

Plus, they're serious about keeping things ethical: harmful uses are banned, with a focus on positive impact across robotics and AI.