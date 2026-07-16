General Mills recalls 736,000 Pillsbury frozen rolls over glass risk
Business
Heads up if you're a fan of Pillsbury rolls: General Mills just recalled 736,000 frozen bread rolls because they might contain bits of glass.
The US Food and Drug Administration flagged it earlier this week.
The recall covers Hard Roll Dough (more than 500,000 rolls) and Kaiser Roll Dough, shipped to 19 states, including Texas, California, and New York.
Recall targets commercial food service customers
The recall started June 19 and is mainly for commercial food service customers.
If you spot Hard Roll Dough with a "better if used by" date of October 12 or Kaiser Roll Dough dated October 13, steer clear.
This isn't the first time food has been recalled for glass (Ajinomoto Frozen Foods and Aldi desserts had similar issues earlier this year), so always double-check before you dig in.