General Motors cuts 600 IT jobs to focus on AI
General Motors just laid off 600 people from its IT department, more than 10% of the team, as it shifts gears to focus on artificial intelligence.
While some roles are being cut, GM is actively looking for new talent in AI development, data analytics, and cloud engineering to build smarter systems from the ground up.
GM leadership reshuffle and AI hires
This move is part of a larger transformation at GM over the past year and a half, including leadership shake-ups like Sterling Anderson stepping in as chief product officer and several senior executives leaving last fall.
With new hires like Behrad Toghi (AI lead) and Rashed Haq (vice president of autonomous vehicles), GM is making it clear it wants to be at the front of the auto industry's shift toward advanced AI technology.