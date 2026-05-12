General Motors cuts 600 IT jobs to focus on AI

GM leadership reshuffle and AI hires

This move is part of a larger transformation at GM over the past year and a half, including leadership shake-ups like Sterling Anderson stepping in as chief product officer and several senior executives leaving last fall.

With new hires like Behrad Toghi (AI lead) and Rashed Haq (vice president of autonomous vehicles), GM is making it clear it wants to be at the front of the auto industry's shift toward advanced AI technology.