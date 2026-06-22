General Motors replaces 1,000-plus Factory Zero workers with 50 cobots Business Jun 22, 2026

General Motors just replaced over 1,000 workers at its Factory Zero plant in Detroit with 50 collaborative robots, known as cobots.

The switch comes as GM tries to cut costs and deal with slowing demand for electric vehicles.

Now, these cobots work side by side with the remaining staff who attach the body panels to vehicles.