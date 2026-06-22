General Motors replaces 1,000-plus Factory Zero workers with 50 cobots
Business
General Motors just replaced over 1,000 workers at its Factory Zero plant in Detroit with 50 collaborative robots, known as cobots.
The switch comes as GM tries to cut costs and deal with slowing demand for electric vehicles.
Now, these cobots work side by side with the remaining staff who attach the body panels to vehicles.
GM cites safety as UAW protests
GM says the robots help improve safety and ergonomics, but not everyone's convinced.
The United Auto Workers union is protesting the job cuts and raising concerns about working conditions.
As UAW Local 22 President James Cotton put it, "Our manpower is being taken away."
The union has also filed grievances about safety issues around the new robot coworkers.