General Pants Co. enters administration threatening nearly 500 jobs
General Pants Co. a well-known clothing retailer in Australia and New Zealand, has entered voluntary administration, meaning nearly 500 jobs could be on the line.
The firm Alvarez & Marsal is stepping in to review the company's finances and see what can be done.
General Pants Co. stores remain open
All 35 General Pants Co stores and its online store are staying open for now while possible sales or restructuring plans are considered.
Rising costs and people spending less have made things tough for Australian retailers lately; David Jones and Cue Clothing Co. have faced similar struggles.
The administrators say they'll prioritize staff entitlements, with a big creditors' meeting set for November 30 to decide what's next.