Generative AI could boost India's labor productivity, Goldman Sachs says
Generative AI is set to make work life in India more efficient, with a Goldman Sachs report saying it could raise annual labor productivity growth by around 0.4% points over the next decade.
The cool part? AI will take over repetitive tasks, letting people focus on more creative or high-impact work, especially in healthcare, education, and finance.
Meanwhile, hands-on fields like manufacturing and construction might not see as much change.
AI could help 42-48% Indian roles
According to the report, AI could automate 9% to 17% of nonfarm work tasks in India but will actually help out in 42% to 48% of roles by making them easier or more interesting.
Still, about 8% to 12% of jobs might be replaced entirely by automation.
Sectors like healthcare and education are expected to use AI for things like smarter diagnostics and personalized learning tools, while media and entertainment could get a real productivity upgrade too.
Digital infrastructure could boost India's economy
The report points out that if India keeps investing in digital infrastructure (think data centers, affordable computing capacity, reliable electricity and water), the country could see an economic boost.
So embracing AI now could mean big opportunities ahead for both workers and the economy.