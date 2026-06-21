Genius HRTech survey finds AI top HR priority for 60% Business Jun 21, 2026

AI is quickly becoming a must-have in HR, with 60% of professionals saying AI is now a top priority across HR functions, according to a Genius HRTech survey of 1,811 HR professionals surveyed between May 7-31.

Another 15% say AI is becoming a growing priority across recruitment, onboarding, routine HR operations and workforce staffing, while 37% say AI is enabling smarter workforce planning.

Genius HRTech Chairman R P Yadav said, "Successful AI adoption is not about replacing people, it is about empowering them. Businesses that combine intelligent automation with human expertise, transparency and ethical governance will build stronger, more resilient workplaces," pushing companies toward more skill-based and tech-driven teams.