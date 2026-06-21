Genius HRTech survey finds AI top HR priority for 60%
AI is quickly becoming a must-have in HR, with 60% of professionals saying AI is now a top priority across HR functions, according to a Genius HRTech survey of 1,811 HR professionals surveyed between May 7-31.
Another 15% say AI is becoming a growing priority across recruitment, onboarding, routine HR operations and workforce staffing, while 37% say AI is enabling smarter workforce planning.
Genius HRTech Chairman R P Yadav said, "Successful AI adoption is not about replacing people, it is about empowering them. Businesses that combine intelligent automation with human expertise, transparency and ethical governance will build stronger, more resilient workplaces," pushing companies toward more skill-based and tech-driven teams.
AI automates HR screening and scheduling
Most surveyed HR professionals see AI as the key to boosting productivity, automating tasks like resume screening and interview scheduling, and cutting costs by streamlining processes.
42% have already noticed faster, smoother workflows thanks to AI, while others highlight its impact on smarter workforce planning and less reliance on manual roles.