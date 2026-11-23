Gentle launches India app to help retail investors track holdings
Gentle just dropped a new app in India designed to make life easier for retail investors.
Instead of juggling multiple tools to track your stocks and mutual funds, you get one clean dashboard that ties market news directly to what you own.
The app is available now on both iOS and Android.
Gentle app features portfolio news discover
The app packs three main features: Portfolio brings all your investments together in one place; News gives you updates tailored to your holdings; and Discover helps you spot new market opportunities with simple, clear insights.
As founder Vishvesh Patel puts it, the goal is "to bring it into one place and explain, in plain English, what the market means for what you own."