Germany could lose €80 billion due to Iran war

Germany is looking at a €40 billion loss between 2026 and 2027, thanks to the ongoing Iran war that's shaking up global oil supplies. Strikes on Iran have disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz—a major oil shipping lane—and are making energy more expensive and putting extra pressure on the German economy.

Oil prices could hit German economy hard Price hikes are already showing up.

If oil hits $100 a barrel, Germany's GDP could drop by about 0.6% next year; if it climbs to $150, losses might double to €80 billion.

The longer the conflict lasts, the tougher things could get for businesses and households.

Merz urges Trump to resolve conflict quickly Chancellor Friedrich Merz has asked US President Donald Trump for a quick resolution, worried about rising costs hitting everyone from drivers to small businesses.

The eurozone isn't immune either—growth is expected to slow while inflation ticks up.