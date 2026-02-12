Germany's EW Group invests ₹200 crore in Indian poultry

Lohmann Layers India aims to breed 400,000 parent birds

Lohmann Layers India plans to set up incubation centers with a focus on breeding technology and modern infrastructure and will manage commercial distribution of day-old chicks, aiming to breed 400,000 parent birds for distribution of 30 million day-old chicks.

They currently hold about 6-7% of the market but are eyeing a jump to 20% in the layered chick replacement space.