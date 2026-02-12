Germany's EW Group invests ₹200 crore in Indian poultry
Germany's EW Group is putting ₹200 crore into India's poultry scene by launching Lohmann Layers India, after acquiring JK Breeders.
This move shifts them from a franchise setup to running their own show in the country.
Lohmann Layers India aims to breed 400,000 parent birds
Lohmann Layers India plans to set up incubation centers with a focus on breeding technology and modern infrastructure and will manage commercial distribution of day-old chicks, aiming to breed 400,000 parent birds for distribution of 30 million day-old chicks.
They currently hold about 6-7% of the market but are eyeing a jump to 20% in the layered chick replacement space.
The company is taking on big names like Venky's, Skylark, and Hyline.
Backed by EW Group's global expertise in animal breeding and nutrition (operating 165 subsidiaries in 45 countries), they're betting on India's fast-growing poultry market for their next big leap.