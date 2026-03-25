Get real AI skills, ditch degrees: NVIDIA's Huang
Business
NVIDIA's Jensen Huang just made it clear: if you want to stand out in today's job market, focus on building real AI skills instead of just chasing degrees or internships.
On Lex Fridman's podcast, he explained that companies, backed by voices like Elon Musk, are now prioritizing what you can actually do with AI over traditional qualifications.
AI's impact on job market and education
Huang also pointed out that AI isn't just for techies anymore. It's making waves in fields like farming and carpentry too.
Reports like the World Economic Forum's Future of Jobs show that demand for AI and data skills is only growing.
Schools and colleges are feeling the pressure to update what they teach so students are ready for this shift.