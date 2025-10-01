Get up to $1 million in funding for your AI startup

You'll also get cloud credits and a trip to Silicon Valley

Startups accepted into the program score cloud credits from big names like OpenAI, AWS, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure.

There's also a week-long trip to Silicon Valley for networking with industry leaders and investors.

Founded by Girish Mathrubootham (Freshworks) and Manav Garg (Eka Software), Together Fund has already invested over $100 million in AI startups—helping its portfolio raise more than $325 million so far.