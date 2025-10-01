Next Article
Get up to $1 million in funding for your AI startup
Business
Together Fund just rolled out TogetherSwarmSpace, a 12-week program designed to boost early-stage AI startups.
If you're building something cool in enterprise AI, healthcare, or even brain-computer interfaces, you could get up to $1 million in funding plus hands-on mentorship.
You'll also get cloud credits and a trip to Silicon Valley
Startups accepted into the program score cloud credits from big names like OpenAI, AWS, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure.
There's also a week-long trip to Silicon Valley for networking with industry leaders and investors.
Founded by Girish Mathrubootham (Freshworks) and Manav Garg (Eka Software), Together Fund has already invested over $100 million in AI startups—helping its portfolio raise more than $325 million so far.