Sensex gains 716 points as RBI holds repo rate
After eight straight days in the red, Sensex and Nifty 50 made a comeback on Wednesday.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept its repo rate unchanged at 5.5%, which helped lift the mood—Sensex jumped 716 points to close at 80,983, while Nifty climbed 225 points to finish at 24,836.
Investors breathe easy as central bank maintains status quo
A stable RBI policy was just what investors needed after weeks of stress over global issues like geopolitical tensions and local inflation worries.
The market's quick rally added about ₹4 lakh crore in value in one day—showing how much central bank moves can sway things.
Banking and auto stocks lead the charge
Banking and auto stocks led the charge: Tata Motors surged by 5%, with HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank also boosting gains.
With inflation cooling but global risks still hanging around, many are now watching for a possible rate cut in December if things stay steady.