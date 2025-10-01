Sensex gains 716 points as RBI holds repo rate Business Oct 01, 2025

After eight straight days in the red, Sensex and Nifty 50 made a comeback on Wednesday.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept its repo rate unchanged at 5.5%, which helped lift the mood—Sensex jumped 716 points to close at 80,983, while Nifty climbed 225 points to finish at 24,836.