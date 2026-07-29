GFI India's Sneha Singh: India prioritizes alternative proteins under BioE3

Thanks to its strong farming base and affordable production, India has a real edge in making these new foods.

Singh highlights that investing in ingredient processing and shared production spaces can help things move faster.

Crops like millet, pigeon pea, and horse gram aren't just good for you. They're also perfect for creating plant-based foods like protein powders or millet milk.

Local production could mean better incomes for farmers and more opportunities for startups and small businesses.

With the plant protein market set to hit $30 billion by 2033, this shift could spark major innovation while making healthier food more accessible at home and abroad.