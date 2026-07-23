GGF Astraa Analytica seeks ₹400cr, 100 acres Kurnool drone cluster
Business
A Hyderabad-based company, GGF Astraa Analytica, is looking to invest ₹400 crore to set up a huge drone cluster in Kurnool Drone City.
They have asked the Andhra Pradesh government for around 100 acres of land, hoping this project will focus on strengthening the drone ecosystem through advanced research and manufacturing facilities.
GGF Astraa pitches Pushkaralu drone security
GGF Astraa Analytica also pitched using drones for crowd management and security at the 2027 Godavari Pushkaralu festival.
Minister B. C. Janardhan Reddy suggested trial runs in September, saying the government will review how things go before moving ahead.