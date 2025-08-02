Next Article
GHV Infra Projects wins ₹2,645cr UAE contract
GHV Infra Projects just scored a massive ₹2,645 crore contract to build the Erisha Smart Manufacturing Hub in Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone, UAE.
The project covers industrial and commercial spaces and is set to wrap up in two years after a quick setup phase.
Total order book surpasses ₹7,000 crore
This win pushes GHV's total order book past ₹7,000 crore—a big milestone for a company already active in energy, environment, industry, and transport.
Chairman Jahid Vijapura says they're focused on picking projects that keep the momentum going.
Recent bonus and stock split details
In July, GHV announced bonus shares (three for every two you own) and split its stock from ₹10 to ₹5 per share.
This basically means more shares in your pocket and better market liquidity—good news if you're watching the stock.