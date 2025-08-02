GHV Infra Projects wins ₹2,645cr UAE contract

This win pushes GHV's total order book past ₹7,000 crore—a big milestone for a company already active in energy, environment, industry, and transport. Chairman Jahid Vijapura says they're focused on picking projects that keep the momentum going.

Recent bonus and stock split details

In July, GHV announced bonus shares (three for every two you own) and split its stock from ₹10 to ₹5 per share.

This basically means more shares in your pocket and better market liquidity—good news if you're watching the stock.