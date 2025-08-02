Next Article
Most US iPhones now made in India, not China
Big news from Apple: CEO Tim Cook just shared that most iPhones sold in the US are now being assembled in India, not China.
This shift reflects a rethinking of where Apple builds its devices.
Apple is shifting its production strategy
India's role isn't just about making iPhones—Apple's also seeing strong sales there and plans to open more stores.
Meanwhile, Vietnam has become the main hub for MacBooks, iPads, and Apple Watches.
China still handles production for other countries, but Apple's clearly spreading out its manufacturing to keep up with changing markets.