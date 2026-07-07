GIFT City launches BDR-backed physical gold fund for nonresident investors
A new physical gold fund has been rolled out in GIFT City, giving nonresident investors a way to actually own and redeem physical gold bars, not just paper promises like regular gold ETFs.
The fund is backed by Bullion Depository Receipts (BDRs), so your investment ties directly to real gold stored in secure, IFSCA-regulated vaults.
Minimum $150,000, 100-gram bar redemptions
This fund is mainly for nonresident institutions, family offices, and high-net-worth individuals.
You'll need at least $150,000 to get started (or $50,000 if you're an accredited investor).
Redemptions happen in 100-gram gold bars, with any leftover value paid in cash.
Just a heads up: delivery comes with extra costs like insurance and transport.
The fund runs under IFSCA rules, charges a 0.65% annual fee, and might even offer some tax perks, making it an interesting option if you're looking to diversify beyond the usual digital assets.