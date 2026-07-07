GIFT City launches BDR-backed physical gold fund for nonresident investors

Minimum $150,000, 100-gram bar redemptions

This fund is mainly for nonresident institutions, family offices, and high-net-worth individuals.

You'll need at least $150,000 to get started (or $50,000 if you're an accredited investor).

Redemptions happen in 100-gram gold bars, with any leftover value paid in cash.

Just a heads up: delivery comes with extra costs like insurance and transport.

The fund runs under IFSCA rules, charges a 0.65% annual fee, and might even offer some tax perks, making it an interesting option if you're looking to diversify beyond the usual digital assets.