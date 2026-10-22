GIFT Nifty drops 91.5 points to 22,637 amid oil worries
The GIFT Nifty dropped 91.5 points to 22,637, hinting at a weak opening for Indian stocks this week.
This dip comes as investors worry about rising oil prices and ongoing tensions in the Middle East.
Asian markets are feeling the heat too, with Japan's Nikkei and South Korea's KOSPI both slipping.
Crude rises amid U.S.-Iran tensions
Crude oil prices are climbing thanks to U.S.-Iran tensions and reports of attacks on Saudi infrastructure, sparking fears of energy supply disruptions.
The uncertainty around the Strait of Hormuz is making global markets even more jittery.
As Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, puts it, high energy prices and geopolitical risks are weighing heavily on Indian equities right now.
Earnings could ease Indian market strain
On the bright side, domestic corporate earnings could offer some relief for Indian markets.
Still, experts suggest keeping an eye on global trends and foreign investor moves since high energy costs remain a big hurdle for any quick recovery.