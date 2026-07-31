Gift Nifty futures signal nearly 100-point jump, FPIs invested ₹3,600Cr
Business
Indian stock markets are expected to kick off Friday on a high note, with Gift Nifty futures pointing to a nearly 100-point jump.
This optimism comes from strong global market vibes and solid investments at home: foreign portfolio investors just put in over ₹3,600 crore in the last session.
Kospi soars over 15%, Nifty steady
Asian markets are bouncing back big time: South Korea's Kospi soared over 15% thanks to AI chip stocks and strong earnings, while Japan's Nikkei jumped more than 5%.
Back in India, the Nifty is holding steady above key levels with support between 24,040 and 24,140 and resistance near 24,530.
Volatility is still low even as crude oil prices stay high due to U.S.-Iran tensions.
Overall, it's a positive setup for anyone keeping an eye on the markets this week.