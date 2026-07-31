Gift Nifty futures signal nearly 100-point jump, FPIs invested ₹3,600Cr

Asian markets are bouncing back big time: South Korea's Kospi soared over 15% thanks to AI chip stocks and strong earnings, while Japan's Nikkei jumped more than 5%.

Back in India, the Nifty is holding steady above key levels with support between 24,040 and 24,140 and resistance near 24,530.

Volatility is still low even as crude oil prices stay high due to U.S.-Iran tensions.

Overall, it's a positive setup for anyone keeping an eye on the markets this week.