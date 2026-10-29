Gift Nifty hints 100-point drop, Indian markets likely lower
Business
Indian stock markets are likely to open on a negative note on Thursday, with the Gift Nifty hinting at a 100-point drop.
Volatility is likely to stick around, especially as investors watch out for Q2 results from big names like Asian Paints and Coal India.
US Fed pause worries investors
The US Federal Reserve kept interest rates steady, but talk of possible hikes in December has everyone on edge.
This could mean higher US bond yields and a stronger dollar, which often pulls money away from Indian stocks.
Meanwhile, Asian markets are all over the place: Japan and South Korea saw small gains, but high oil prices and global tensions could keep Indian shares from bouncing back just yet.