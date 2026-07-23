GIFT Nifty signals 100 point gap down after oil surge
Business
Looks like the Indian stock markets are set for a rough start this Thursday.
GIFT Nifty points to a gap down opening of about 100 points, thanks to rising tensions in the Middle East: Houthi rebels reportedly attacked Saudi oil tankers, pushing crude oil prices past $92 a barrel.
Infosys results eyed amid market volatility
Higher oil prices and a weakening rupee have investors feeling cautious, and market volatility (as shown by India VIX jumping 5.5%) is on the rise.
All eyes are also on Infosys, with its quarterly earnings coming out after market hours: These results should give some clues about how the IT sector is holding up amid all this uncertainty.