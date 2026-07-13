GIFT Nifty signals 200-point fall as crude trades near $75

SIPs hit 3-month high in June

It's not just India: Asian markets like South Korea's Kospi and Japan's Nikkei also slipped today.

Still, there are some positives: corporate earnings in India are predicted to grow steadily over the next couple of years, and investors kept pouring money into stocks last week.

SIP contributions even hit a three-month high in June, showing that many people are still betting on the market long term despite the current bumps.