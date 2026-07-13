GIFT Nifty signals 200-point fall as crude trades near $75
Business
Heads up: Indian stock markets are expected to open lower this Monday.
The GIFT Nifty points to a 200-point drop from last week, mostly because fresh U.S.-Iran tensions have pushed crude oil prices up to $74 to $75 a barrel.
That's got everyone worried about higher inflation and pricier imports for India.
SIPs hit 3-month high in June
It's not just India: Asian markets like South Korea's Kospi and Japan's Nikkei also slipped today.
Still, there are some positives: corporate earnings in India are predicted to grow steadily over the next couple of years, and investors kept pouring money into stocks last week.
SIP contributions even hit a three-month high in June, showing that many people are still betting on the market long term despite the current bumps.