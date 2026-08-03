GIFT Nifty up 116 as investors await RBI, fresh PMI
Business
Indian markets are starting Monday strong, with the GIFT Nifty up 116 points at 24,564.
All eyes are on the Reserve Bank of India's policy update and fresh PMI numbers, as investors hope for more good news after last week's solid gains.
Oil dips as yen strengthens
World markets are sending mixed vibes: oil prices dipped as Middle East tensions eased.
The yen got a boost from U.S.-Japan currency moves.
Nifty above moving average, eyes 24,600
Nifty closed above its key moving average last week, hinting at more bullish action ahead if it clears resistance at 24,600.
Keep an eye on Maruti Suzuki, ITC, ZEE Entertainment, Persistent Systems, and Muthoot Finance today (they're in focus thanks to important earnings updates and corporate buzz).