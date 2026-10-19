GIFT Nifty up 35 points as Indian market remains cautious
Business
The Indian stock market looks set for a careful start this Monday, with the GIFT Nifty up just 35 points at 23,130 early in the morning.
Investors are still feeling wary after last week's global tech selloff and ongoing worries about heavy spending on AI.
India FIIs net buyers 1,166cr
Asian markets opened lower as big AI investments made investors nervous, but some managed a mild comeback.
US equity futures also bounced back slightly after their tech dip, helped by falling oil prices amid global tensions.
Back home, both Sensex and Nifty ended Friday higher, and foreign institutional investors turned net buyers, purchasing equities worth around ₹1,166 crore, which could keep things cautious today.