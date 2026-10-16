GIFT Nifty up 90 points to 23,078 ahead of open
Business
The Indian stock market looks set for a positive opening this Friday, with the GIFT Nifty up by 90 points to 23,078.
This follows a strong Thursday, where both Nifty and Sensex jumped, up 1.7% and 2.1%, respectively.
Analysts see Nifty range 22,800-23,200
Even though foreign investors sold shares worth ₹5,285 crore on Thursday, domestic buyers stepped in with significant purchases.
Analysts think the market will move within a broad range for now, with some ups and downs likely.
Key levels to watch: Nifty's support at 22,800 and resistance at 23,200.
India VIX falls 4% to 14.02
The India VIX (which tracks market nerves) dropped by 4% to hit 14.02 on Thursday, meaning investor anxiety is easing a bit, but experts still suggest trading cautiously in this environment.