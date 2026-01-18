Gig workers in India still racing against the clock, despite safety push

Why does this matter?

For many young people, gig work means climbing endless stairs or zipping through traffic just to make ends meet.

Singh sometimes delivers 30+ orders a day for about ₹25,000-30,000 a month—but longer trips increase fuel or battery costs, and pay cuts threaten even that.

Real wages have dropped by 11%, and riders risk fines or getting blocked from apps if they don't meet targets or break traffic rules.

Despite tough conditions and little insurance support, the gig economy is growing fast—and it's reshaping how India works today.