Gig workers in India still racing against the clock, despite safety push
Even after the government told quick-commerce apps to drop "10-minute delivery" promises, gig workers like Sumit Singh are still hustling under tight deadlines.
Unions want better safety and social security, but for now, millions of delivery partners keep pushing through long hours and pressure.
The gig workforce is huge—set to hit 23.5 million.
Why does this matter?
For many young people, gig work means climbing endless stairs or zipping through traffic just to make ends meet.
Singh sometimes delivers 30+ orders a day for about ₹25,000-30,000 a month—but longer trips increase fuel or battery costs, and pay cuts threaten even that.
Real wages have dropped by 11%, and riders risk fines or getting blocked from apps if they don't meet targets or break traffic rules.
Despite tough conditions and little insurance support, the gig economy is growing fast—and it's reshaping how India works today.