Gig workers skip New Year's Eve strike for incentives

Many delivery partners say their base pay has dropped from ₹60 to just ₹15 per order this year—and they're still covering fuel and repairs themselves. They're also pushing back against risky "10-minute delivery" targets and want basics like health insurance or accident coverage.

Why did the strike fizzle out?

Platforms countered with tempting payouts: Zomato offered up to ₹3,000 in one night; Swiggy promised as much as ₹10,000 over two days.

With those kinds of earnings on offer during peak hours, many workers chose cash over protest.

It's a clear sign of how tough things are for gig workers—caught between shrinking paychecks and the need to make ends meet right now.