Musk donates $100M in Tesla shares to charity

This isn't the first time Musk has made such a huge charitable contribution. In 2024, he donated Tesla shares worth around $112 million to charity. Earlier in 2022, he gave away shares worth $1.95 billion between August and December. In 2021, Musk donated about $5.74 billion worth of Tesla stock to his non-profit organization, the Musk Foundation.

Charitable focus

Musk Foundation's mission and tax benefits of stock donations

The Musk Foundation, where Musk is president, supports various causes including the "development of safe artificial intelligence to benefit humanity," as per its website. Notably, donating shares can be a financially savvy move since stocks given to charities don't incur capital gains tax unlike those sold before donation. This makes it a preferred method for high-net-worth individuals to contribute to charitable causes while minimizing their tax liabilities. In November, Tesla shareholders approved a record $1 trillion pay plan for Musk.