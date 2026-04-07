Gilead Sciences to buy Germany's Tubulis for up to $5B

Deal includes TUB-040 and TUB-030

Gilead will pay $3.15 billion upfront and could add another $1.85 billion if certain milestones are met. This gives them access to promising drugs like TUB-040 (for ovarian and lung cancers) and TUB-030 (for multiple solid tumors).

Once the deal wraps up in the second quarter of 2026, Tubulis will become Gilead's dedicated research unit for these advanced cancer therapies.

Despite a small dip in Gilead's stock price after the news, this fits into its bigger plan to stay strong in oncology by snapping up innovative companies.