GitLab announces layoffs as Bill Staples frames 'agentic era' plan

GitLab to automate reviews and approvals

A big part of this shift is bringing more AI into everyday work to automate things like reviews and approvals.

The news led to a 7% drop in GitLab's stock price, and all layoffs should wrap up by June 1.

Staples reassured users that support won't change during this period.

We'll find out how all these changes affect the company's finances at their earnings call on June 2.