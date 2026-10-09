GitLab to open its 1st India office in Bengaluru
What's the story
GitLab, a leading provider of AI-powered software development tools, has announced plans to open its first office in India. The San Francisco-headquartered company will likely set up shop in Bengaluru, according to Moneycontrol. The move comes as part of GitLab's strategy to strengthen its presence in one of the world's largest developer markets.
Strategic move
GitLab's plans for India
In an interview with Moneycontrol, GitLab CEO Bill Staples said, "India is one of our most important markets. We are increasing our presence in the country to capture the growing demand."
He also revealed that the company plans to significantly grow its India workforce in the coming years.
This includes hiring for sales, engineering, and administrative roles in Bengaluru as well as remote positions across India.
Company changes
Restructuring and market exits
Despite its expansion in India, GitLab is scaling back in other markets as part of a company restructuring.
In June, the company announced its exit from 22 countries and cut 350 jobs, or 14% of its workforce.
However, over the past year, GitLab has focused on AI-powered software development tools to meet the growing demand for reviewing and securing AI-generated code.
Business strategy
Changes in customer charging model and platform rework
GitLab is also changing its customer charging model from seat-based pricing to a consumption-based model through GitLab Flex.
This lets customers allocate spending across different products each month based on their needs.
The company is also reworking its platform to meet the demands of AI agents in software development, including agentic code reviews that can be customized to an organization's coding and architectural standards.