GitLab cuts 14% of workforce as focus shifts to AI

GitLab, a leading web-based software development platform, has announced the layoff of some 14% of its workforce. The decision will affect around 350 employees and is part of a wider restructuring strategy the company had revealed last month. The move comes as the Google -backed company exits 22 countries, flattens management layers, and invests in infrastructure to scale its platform for increased artificial intelligence (AI) workloads.

Infrastructure strain AI workloads are straining developer infrastructure During a recent conference call, GitLab's CEO Bill Staples said that agentic workloads are putting a strain on developer infrastructure. He noted that this isn't an issue limited to GitLab, as its competitor GitHub has also faced difficulties in handling a massive influx of AI-powered submissions affecting uptime. Staples emphasized the need for a "generational rebuild" of git to support the scale and features required for 100x growth.

Strategic partnership GitLab is investing heavily in AI infra rebuild GitLab has teamed up with an unnamed AI lab to redesign and rebuild its infrastructure for AI workloads. The company is also investing in orchestration tools to facilitate software development between AI agents and developers. This investment includes building a context layer and integrating governance tools directly into its platform, all aimed at making GitLab more efficient in the face of growing AI demands.

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Restructuring details 'GitLab Act 2' restructuring plan The layoffs are part of a larger restructuring plan, dubbed "GitLab Act 2," under Staples. The company is flattening management layers, reorganizing engineering teams, and heavily investing in AI infrastructure and research. GitLab also plans to cut up to three layers of management in some functions to speed up decision-making and streamline operations. Most savings from these changes will be reinvested into AI-related initiatives rather than kept as cost savings.

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AI integration Major overhaul to support AI agent interactions To tackle the challenges posed by AI agents, GitLab has started a major overhaul of its infrastructure. The company is reworking parts of Git itself, creating APIs optimized for AI agents, and building orchestration systems to facilitate collaboration between human developers and their AI counterparts. It is also investing in governance and security tools to help enterprises manage large-scale software development driven by AI.