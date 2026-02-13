GIVA hits ₹518 crore revenue in FY25, up 89%
GIVA, known for its trendy jewelry, just pulled off a massive 89% revenue jump in FY25—hitting ₹518 crore, up from ₹274 crore in FY24 (the previous fiscal year).
The boost came from equal parts online and offline sales, plus a smart move into gold and lab-grown diamonds alongside their classic silver pieces.
Material costs nearly doubled to ₹227 crore
GIVA crossed the 200-store milestone in FY25 and is approaching 300 outlets (operating over 290 stores across India and Sri Lanka) and even launched its first outlet in Sri Lanka.
But all that growth wasn't cheap: material costs nearly doubled to ₹227 crore, and marketing spend shot up by over half.
Losses grew to ₹72 crore
Even with higher revenues, GIVA's losses grew to ₹72 crore.
Still, the company's slightly improved returns and a fresh funding round (₹530 crore raised at a valuation of around ₹4,000 crore) show it's thinking long-term—the source does not report an FY26 revenue target of ₹850 crore.