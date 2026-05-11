GJEPC warns India's gold demand slump risks thousands of jobs

Khushboo Ranawat urges gold recycling

Ranawat explained that when gold demand drops, it's not just shop owners who feel it: artisans, designers, logistics teams, wholesalers, and nearly 300,000 businesses across big cities like Mumbai, Surat, Jaipur, Kolkata, and Hyderabad are all affected.

She suggests India should get better at recycling its own gold (from households and even temples) to protect jobs and keep traditional skills alive as festival season approaches.