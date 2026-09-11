Glance, part of InMobi, pivots to agentic commerce with AI
Glance, part of InMobi, is shifting focus to "agentic commerce," where smart AI agents help you find, compare, and buy stuff online.
With more people using AI for shopping, especially in fashion, the US has become Glance's biggest market, making up more than half of its revenue.
According to Chief Operating Officer Mansi Jain, most purchases could be handled by these AI agents in just a couple of years.
Glance posts $97.6 million last year
Glance's revenue jumped to $97.6 million last year while losses shrank. The agentic commerce market is expected to skyrocket from $7.7 billion now to $65.5 billion by 2033.
To ride this wave, Glance is teaming up with Apple (integrating its AI into Siri) and putting its tech in high-end devices like Samsung Galaxy phones.
They already have 10 million monthly users in the US and are expanding globally, including a partnership with Apple and device integration on Samsung Galaxy devices for a fresh shopping experience powered by AI agents.